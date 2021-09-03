FCS school UC Davis edges Tulsa 19-17 in season opener

UC Davis took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 11 plays with Hunter Rodrigues hitting McCallan Castles for a 12-yard score and a 7-0 lead. The Golden Hurricane answered with a Zack Long 41-yard field goal with 2:05 left in the first quarter and Steven Anderson's 1-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the half to take sha 10-7 lead. Gomez kicked his first field goal of the day, a career-long 44-yarder, on the last play of the half to knot the score at 10.

Gomez gave the Aggies a 13-10 lead with a 22-yard field goal with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Tulsa regained the lead on Deneric Prince's 59-yard TD run to take a 17-13 lead into the final quarter. But the UC Davis defense stiffened and Gomez did the rest, kicking a 26-yard field goal with 11:09 remaining and adding the game-winner from 22 yards out with 7:35 left to play.