FBI: 'Little rascals' trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals," have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no additional information would be released, and the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.