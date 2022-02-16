FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs

On the first day of testimony Tuesday, the jury heard from neighbors of the defendants who described how the February 2020 fatal shooting shocked them. They also watched graphic cellphone video and saw crime scene photos of Arbery's bloody body before hearing excerpts of interviews the defendants gave to police.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran through their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges accusing them of violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday.

Defense attorneys said there's no excuse for their clients’ use of slurs but insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes.

FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, one of 3 people convicted in Arbery's death, won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery's parents (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)