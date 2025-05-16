Favorite Margie's Intention handles the slop at Pimlico, wins the Black-Eyed Susan

BALTIMORE (AP) — Margie's Intention outran Paris Lily in the stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan by three-quarters of a length Friday.

The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies was delayed around an hour because of a significant storm that passed over Pimlico, darkening the sky above the venue. Margie's Intention, the 5-2 favorite at race time, had little difficulty on the sloppy track with Flavien Prat aboard.