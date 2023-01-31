'Father of Peeps' marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98

"The candy business was kind of catchy … it was interesting to him," Ross Born, Bob Born's son, told the Lehigh Valley News. "He enjoyed the science, the technology, the processing. He was very much into the equipment."

In 1953, Just Born acquired Rodda Candy Co., a jelly bean maker that had a side business producing shaped marshmallow candies by hand. At the time, it took about 27 hours to make the marshmallows.

Bob Born saw the candies’ potential, so he and an engineer at the company designed and built a machine to make them in less than six minutes. The company's current machines, which are still based on Bob Born's design, now pump out 5.5 million Peeps per day.

Seventy years later, Peeps remain Just Born’s most recognizable candy brand, the company says. Just Born makes around 2 billion Peeps each year, or enough to circle the globe two-and-a-half times. It sells the most at Easter, but also has versions sold for Halloween, Valentine's Day and other holidays.

Bob Born also came up with the recipe for another popular Just Born candy, Hot Tamales. Just Born also makes Mike and Ike fruit chews and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

Bob Born became Just Born's president in 1959 and held the role for more than 30 years. He last visited the Just Born factory on Feb. 15, 2019, when the city of Bethlehem proclaimed the first day of the Easter season as “Bob Born Day.”

He spent most of his retirement in Florida, where he led a literacy program and enjoyed hobbies including photography. He was active until a few months before he died, when he had a difficult recovery after a hard fall.

“Bob will be remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community," said David Shaffer, co-CEO and chairman of Just Born, in a statement released by the company.

He is survived by his widow, Patricia; children Sara and Ross; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His funeral will be private.