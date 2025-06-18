Father of a man shot during latest protests in Kenya calls for police accountability

The 22-year-old Kariuki, a hawker like his father, was holding a packet of face masks and is believed to have been caught up in a confrontation with two officers in Nairobi as hundreds of protesters clashed with police. One officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shot him in the head as he walked away.

Police in a statement expressed concern and said the officer had been arrested.

Tuesday's protests in the capital followed tensions over the death of the blogger, Albert Ojwang, who was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for what police called publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media. Police attributed his death to him “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

Protesters on Tuesday demanded the arrest of police deputy inspector general Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation complaint against Ojwang.

Langat said Monday he had stepped aside to pave the way for investigations and would cooperate with investigating agencies. Two officers at the Central Police Station were arrested last week.

Kariuki said the officer who shot his son should take “individual responsibility” for his actions.

A Kenyan politician and activist, Okiya Omtatah, on Wednesday called for the prosecution of the officer and questioned why police were wearing facemasks during an operation.

Tuesday’s protests turned violent and 11 people were taken to the national referral hospital where Mwangi was being treated. The hospital spokesperson said the injuries included gunshot wounds.

The judiciary in a statement on Wednesday said it was committed to “uphold justice” in all cases including those involving alleged police brutality.

The U.K embassy in Kenya in a statement on X social media urged for “a swift, independent & transparent investigation into the actions of the police.”

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto's removal.