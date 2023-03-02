Fatal high school stabbing stuns California winery community

Santa Rosa police have not released the name of the 15-year-old student, a freshman, because he is a juvenile. He was booked on felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide and having a weapon on a school campus. He was additionally booked on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a school campus.

The teenager was taken into custody Wednesday hiding in a creek bed after he fled the classroom. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The three students appear to have known each other and had fought previously, but Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Wednesday's fight.

“This is truly a sad day. The tragedy that happened here today is heartbreaking,” Anna Trunnell, the Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent, said at a news conference.

Several students raised questions at the news conference about their safety and asked why school officials did not do more to stop the students’ behavior despite knowing there were problems between the three teens. The officials walked out instead of answering.

Officials had earlier said none of the campuses in the Santa Rosa City Schools District have metal detectors or police officers inside.

There were no mentions of the violence on the district's website or social media accounts on Thursday morning. A Facebook page for Montgomery High School appeared to have been taken down.

With more than 1,600 students, Montgomery High School is the second largest school in Santa Rosa and in need of major repairs, according to a report published by The Press-Democrat last week.

The school built in 1958 has exposed wires hanging from the rafters in hallways, wooden skirting around the foundation of old portable classrooms is rotting and students often must wait to get home to go to the bathroom because the ones at the school are foul smelling and there aren’t enough available, according to students who spoke to the newspaper.

Lisa Cavin, associate superintendent of business services for the Santa Rosa City Schools district, told the newspaper the district hasn't had the funds for some projects over the years and that constant vandalism diverts money.

