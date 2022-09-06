Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

She raised similar concerns in a closed-door hearing on Dec. 17, 2020, after receiving a report that the home was left without anyone guarding it for nearly three hours, according to another court transcript. The guard said he had been on a long lunch break, and Francis apologized to the judge for the mishap.

It was unclear if round-the-clock security guards were still in place this weekend.

The U.S. Attorney's office in San Diego declined to comment, referring calls to the U.S. Marshals Service in San Diego. Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, Omar Castillo, said his officers found no one at the home when they arrived Sunday afternoon, nearly seven hours after Francis is believed to have removed his ankle monitor with heavy scissors. The device was found in the home.

Castillo said someone called the San Diego police department and their officers first went to the home shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call asking them to check on it. Castillo said he did not know who made the call to police and the police department did not return calls seeking comment. After officers found the home empty, they contacted U.S. Pre-Trial Services, the federal agency in charge of his home confinement, which then called the U.S. Marshals Service.

Castillo said he did not know if security guards had been ordered to be there as a condition of the house arrest. He said neighbors reported seeing U-Haul trucks coming and going from the home one or two days before the escape. Pre-Trial Services declined to comment or answer questions.

The home is about a 40-minute drive from the Mexican border, where vehicles stream into Tijuana and are only stopped randomly. Castillo said Mexican authorities have been put on alert and 10 U.S. law enforcement agencies at local, state and federal levels were searching for Francis on Tuesday.

Castillo said GPS ankle monitors are easy to remove and do not stop people from escaping. He added that he would not be surprised if Francis was already in Mexico since it is easy to drive into the country and not be stopped.

“That's the risk that is taken when defendants are on GPS monitoring, you know," he said. “They don’t all cut off their GPS bracelets, but this can happen."

It was a surprising turn in a case already full of shocking revelations.

Nearly a decade ago, Francis was arrested in a San Diego hotel as part of a federal sting operation. Investigators say he and his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, bilked the Navy out of more than $35 million by buying off dozens of top-ranking Navy officers with booze, sex, lavish parties and other gifts. In exchange the officers, some of them Naval commanders, concealed his scheme in which he would overcharge for supplying ships or charge for fake services at ports he controlled in Southeast Asia.

The case, which delved into salacious details about service members cheating on their wives and seeking out prostitutes, was an embarrassment to the Pentagon, revealing how military officers were easily enticed into wrongdoing. The sprawling corruption case was being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office, which offered an independent authority from the military justice system and with ample experience of prosecuting complex federal corruption cases.

Francis was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22 after working with prosecutors for years, leading to dozens of convictions.

All that cooperation will mean nothing now, but Francis may be hard to catch, given his wealth and vast worldwide connections, said Jason Forge, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego who worked on a number of high-profile corruption cases.

“He doesn't strike me as the type of person under these circumstances to make a spontaneous decision," Forge said. “I'm assuming this means he has planned things out and he has the where-with-all to do so. He will probably be a free bird for awhile."

Prosecutors, he added, were in a tough position: They had to keep Francis from being sentenced and ensure his medical issues were addressed so he would still cooperate on the long investigation, which allowed him to remain in home confinement.

“Unfortunately, they got burned," Forge said. “He must have a pretty good darn plan because whatever breaks he got are gone...He has no leverage now whatsoever if they catch him. It would be unbelievably foolish of him to do this without a pretty iron-clad escape plan."