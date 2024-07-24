Fast-moving wildfire in the Canadian Rockies ravages the town of Jasper

“The destruction and loss that many you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension, my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," he said. He said he was writing with “profound sorrow as we being to come to terms with the devastating impact.”

Jasper and the neighboring Jasper National Park had been menaced by fires from both the north and south, and the town’s 5,000 full-time residents — along with 20,000 visitors -- fled on short notice late Monday and Tuesday when the fires flared up.

“Most importantly, there have been no reported injuries as the result of the Jasper Complex Wildfire. Approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors and responders are safe,” Parks Canada said in a post on X.

Park officials said efforts to fight the fire were continuing and that it was not immediately possible to say where or how much was damaged. They asked for patience, and said that the fire remains out of control despite a small amount of rain that fell overnight.

One of the fires had entered the southern edge of the community Wednesday evening and crews were battling structure fires and working to protect key infrastructure, park officials said. There were significant losses in some areas, they said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his administration has approved the Alberta provincial government's request for federal assistance, including military resources.

“At this point I can't confirm how many, locations or specific structures. The fire continues to burn,” Parks Canada spokesperson James Eastham said outside Jasper over night.

On X, the account for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge says the flames have reached the hotel’s grounds, but the extent of damage, if any, is not yet known.

Katie Ellsworth of Parks Canada said strong wind gusts swooping in behind it sent the south wildfire racing into the community.

A record number of wildfires in 2023 forced more than 235,000 people across Canada to evacuate and sent thick smoke into parts of the U.S., leading to hazy skies and health advisories in multiple U.S. cities.

Jasper National Park is considered a national treasure. The United Nations designated the parks that make up the Canadian Rockies, including Jasper, a World Heritage Site in 1984 for its striking mountain landscape.

Alberta has been baking under scorching temperatures that have already forced another 7,500 people out of remote communities. About 177 wildfires were burning across the province.

