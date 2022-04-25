Far-right Le Pen plots parliament win after loss to Macron

Le Pen's program, which would crack down severely on immigrants and diminish the role of the EU and NATO in France, sent many voters into the arms of Macron. That was not due to their support for the 44-year-old president but to their desire to block his populist opponent. Le Pen also questioned why France is sending arms to Ukraine.

A revamped France under Le Pen — with less Europe — also pushed some voters aside. Her goal was to create a “Europe of Nations,” replacing the current system with a patriotic version that would have returned some powers to EU countries, whose sovereignty she and other populist leaders feel has been diminished.

Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, a close Le Pen ally, pledged to continue their common project toward this vision.

“Onward, together, for a Europe founded on work, family, security, rights and freedom,” he said in a tweet late Sunday.

In her concession speech Sunday night, Le Pen reached out to other right-wing “patriots” to join her effort to break Macron's majority in parliament.

But the open-arms policy apparently won't include those who deserted Le Pen during the presidential race, several top party officials said, referring to party members who backed rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, who was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Zemmour, insulting Le Pen after her loss, called in the same breath for an alliance of the right to defeat Macron.

“He should deflate his head, which is enormous,” Louis Aliot, mayor of Perpignan and a top National Rally official, said Monday on France-Inter radio.

Even Le Pen's popular niece, Marion Marechal, who was among those who moved to back Zemmour, called for a meeting to build a far-right electoral coalition. “The stakes are vital for the legislative elections,” Marechal tweeted.

The National Assembly currently has 577 seats, with Macron and his allies controlling 313 of them. Le Pen's party has only 8 seats now but hopes for broad support from other parties to hobble Macron's ability to get his agenda passed.

The France’s voting system itself is a major barrier to Le Pen's parliamentary ambitions.

Had she become president, Le Pen would have switched to a largely proportional system that would allow her party to muscle its way into relevancy, at least by being able to form a group that would give it more clout.

France's parliamentary vote comes in two rounds on June 12 and June 19. Candidates who win a majority in the first round are elected. If no one does — a common occurrence in France's fractured political landscape — those who get at least 12.5% of the vote in a race go into a runoff on June 19.

Sunday’s presidential defeat is still breeding tomorrow’s hope for far-right militants.

“The movement we created, we’re at the start of the beginning,” said Jordan Bardella, who serves as interim party president.

Alex Turnbull in Paris and Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives at her campaign headquarters, Monday, April 25, 2022 in Paris. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen gathered her party's troops on Monday, not to mourn her loss a day earlier in the presidential election but to plot how to scratch out a victory in next month's legislative elections. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

