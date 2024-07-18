Far-right Israeli minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site, threatening Gaza peace talks

Israel’s far-right national security minister visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site on Thursday morning, threatening to disrupt Gaza cease fire talks

Credit: AP

6 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s far-right national security minister visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site on Thursday morning, threatening to disrupt Gaza cease fire talks.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler leader, said he had gone up to the contested Jerusalem hilltop compound of Al Aqsa Mosque to pray for the return of the hostages “but without a reckless deal.”

The move by Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to disrupt sensitive talks aimed at reaching a cease fire in the 9-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

Jews and Muslims both claim the Jerusalem hilltop compound and visits like Ben-Gvir’s, while legal, are seen as a provocation.

