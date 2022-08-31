Fans of Princess Diana gather to mark her death 25 years ago

The public watched as she blossomed from a shy teenager into an international style icon who befriended AIDS patients, charmed Nelson Mandela and walked through a minefield to promote the drive to eradicate landmines. Along the way, she showed the royal family, particularly her sons William and Harry, how to connect with people and be relevant in the 21st century.

On Wednesday morning, Cain and her friend Maria Scott, 51, paid their respects to Diana as dawn broke over the palace, just as they do every year.

“There was just something about that girl that really stood out. And of course, I watched the wedding, the fairy-tale princess,’’ Scott said. “And, you know, you see, she was like part of your life because you were seeing that every day on the television. She was in newspapers, magazines. She was all over. And you felt like she was part of your life.”

Combined Shape Caption A floral arrangement and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana are displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption A floral arrangement and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana are displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption People pose in the Welsh flag as they stand in front of portraits and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption People pose in the Welsh flag as they stand in front of portraits and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Royalty follower John Loughrey shows off a cake with a portrait of Princess Diana as he stands in front of the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Royalty follower John Loughrey shows off a cake with a portrait of Princess Diana as he stands in front of the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption A floral arrangement in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption A floral arrangement in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption A woman looks at a floral arrangement in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption A woman looks at a floral arrangement in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption People line up to leave floral arrangements in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption People line up to leave floral arrangements in remembrance of Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption The sun begins to rise as two people gather in front of portraits and messages of remembrance of Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption The sun begins to rise as two people gather in front of portraits and messages of remembrance of Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption The sun begins to rise as people begin to gather in front of portraits and messages of remembrance of Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption The sun begins to rise as people begin to gather in front of portraits and messages of remembrance of Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption A woman runs by portraits and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption A woman runs by portraits and messages of remembrance for Princess Diana displayed on the gates of Kensington Palace, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant