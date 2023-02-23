X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper in Europa League match at PSV

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday.

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla's starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match.

PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan's actions.

Former Sevilla player Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th minute and Fabio Silva made it 2-0 deep in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Federal agency proposes California spotted owl protection
2
Prada, Max Mara promote modesty and utility on Milan runways
3
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
4
Stocks rise on Wall Street and break a 4-day losing streak
5
Court rejects deception charges against Savers Value Village
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top