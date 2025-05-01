Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Cubs-Pirates game

A fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, and bench coach Don Kelly stand in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, and bench coach Don Kelly stand in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel. The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes, then was removed from the field on a cart.

Players from both teams could be seen praying and McCutchen held a cross that hung from his neck while the fan was taken off the field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
Kuwait frees 10 more Americans in the second release in as many months
2
Court sides with Fortnite maker Epic as Apple sanctioned for defying...
3
In this Indian city, smartwatches are part of the solution to dealing...
4
Lovefest or Cabinet meeting? For Donald Trump, it's both
5
The Senate votes down resolution to block Trump's global tariffs amid...