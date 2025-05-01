Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Cubs-Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel. The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes, then was removed from the field on a cart.