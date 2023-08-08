Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier

A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens
Nation & World
29 minutes ago
X

NEA PHILADELPHIA, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, with European governing soccer body UEFA announcing it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.

After the fan's death, Greek authorities had requested that all supporters should be excluded from the match between AEK Athens and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb at the Opap Arena.

Dinamo fans were officially already excluded under a previous ruling by UEFA.

Eight fans were injured while Greek police said Tuesday they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

UEFA says what was going to be the second leg in Zagreb next Wednesday will now be the first leg. The second leg will be held in Athens on Friday 18th or Saturday 19th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe...
2
$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history
3
Biden to announce historic Grand Canyon monument designation during...
4
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead...
5
South Korea begins evacuating thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top