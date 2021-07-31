Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing

Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot, his wife, Kerri, posted on his official Facebook page.

“Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage,” she wrote. “Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!!! Thanks.”