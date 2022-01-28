Family says lax security allowed killing of rapper Drakeo

The attorneys said that on Monday they will file a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the festival's promoters, which include Live Nation and Bobby Dee Presents.

The promoters did not directly address the allegations in response, saying in a statement that “Once Upon a Time in LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

Live Nation was also a promoter of November's Astroworld music festival in Houston, at which 10 people were killed and hundreds injured when a large crowd surged during a performance by the rapper Travis Scott.

Police said they are investigating Caldwell's killing, but no arrests have been made or suspects publicly named in the five weeks since.

Music journalists and fans delighted in Caldwell's unique sound, which combined the gangsta rap he was raised on in Los Angeles with an ironic and darkly comic sensibility.

Writer Jeff Weiss, who covered Drakeo the Ruler closely, became friends with him, and witnessed his killing, called him “the West Coast’s most original stylist in a quarter-century.”

After the killing, Snoop Dogg posted condolences to Caldwell's family on social media. “I'm praying for peace in hip hop,” he said.

Caldwell started releasing mixtapes in 2015 and last year dropped his first album, “The Truth Hurts.”

