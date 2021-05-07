Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death

The lawsuit said the doctor did this knowing Cornell had a serious history of substance abuse.

In court documents responding to the lawsuit, Koblin and his attorney denied any wrongdoing or responsibility for Cornell's death.

Emails seeking comment sent Thursday night to attorneys for both sides were not immediately returned.

“After years of litigation and settlement negotiations, Plaintiffs and Defendants ... have reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all claims,” the Cornell family attorneys said in the April 2 court filing.

The document said essential to the compromise was the agreement to minimize publicity and keep the terms confidential.

The case has “received significant media coverage and attention from fans of Mr. Cornell and allies of Plaintiffs," the court filing says. ”Unfortunately, as with many celebrity cases, this action has also attracted the attention of troubled individuals who have harassed Plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of Plaintiffs Toni Cornell and Christopher Nicholas Cornell."

A judge must still approve the parts of the settlement that involve the children, who are both minors, and the documents say the lawsuit will proceed toward trial if that doesn't happen.

Cornell’s wailing voice and his long-haired, shirtless stage presence made him an essential figure in the grunge rock of the 1990s. Soundgarden was among the first groups to surge to national attention in a wave that later included Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

