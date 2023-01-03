BreakingNews
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injured vs. Bengals: What we know now
Family of Bills' Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support

By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Your generosity and compassion has meant the world to us."

The family also paid tribute to the first responders, medical staff at UC Medical Center, the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals for their support.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with teary-eyed players and coaches on both teams having difficulty hiding their shock and emotions.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

