Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant

A New York police sergeant is believed to have fatally shot his wife and two sons before taking his own life inside their suburban home

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.

Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life.

The four bodies were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.

“At this phase in the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Clarkstown Police Department said.

All four had gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Watson, 49, began his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 before joining the force in Bronxville, a village in Westchester County, seven years later, according to a department biography. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

In a statement, Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said the killings left the department with “profoundly broken hearts at the senseless loss of innocent lives.”

“Our hearts go out to Sergeant Morgan’s extended family,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with his Bronxville Police Department family.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for...
2
Houthis show no sign of ending 'reckless' Red Sea attacks as trade...
3
Presidential candidate Haley cheers on Iowa hoops star Caitlin Clark in...
4
Netanyahu says Gaza war on Hamas will go on for 'many more months,'...
5
Caitlin Clark becomes Big Ten's all-time assist leader, No. 4 Iowa...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top