Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by 'white woman tears'

She joined a small group of protesters later Friday evening chanting and shouting outside a downtown building they believed included Chu's home.

The phrase “white woman tears” has gained currency amid the national reckoning on race, suggesting that white people weaponize their emotions against people of color to protect their privileged positions.

Potter cried in testimony at her trial in December and sobbed again Friday as she directly addressed Wright's family in the courtroom.

“Katie, I understand a mother’s love and I am sorry I broke your heart," Potter said. "My heart is broken for all of you."

Wright's family had called for the maximum possible sentence. The state attorney general's office originally laid out a case for a stiffer-than-normal sentence, then argued Friday for the presumptive sentence of just over seven years recommended by state guidelines.

But Chu said Potter's conduct over an otherwise exemplary 26-year career “cries out” for a shorter sentence.

Chu has been a judge since her 2002 appointment by then-Gov. Jesse Ventura and previously worked in private practice and the attorney general's office. Before Potter's trial, she was the target of a protest by a Minneapolis man who entered a condominium building he thought was hers, then filmed himself making comments meant to pressure her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial.

Chu took time at Potter's sentencing to explain her thinking. She said there are four reasons to send someone to prison: “retribution, incapacitation, deterrence and rehabilitation.” But she said Potter doesn't need to be prevented or deterred from committing future crimes and does not require rehabilitation to become law-abiding. Only retribution to pay for the harm she caused applies, she said.

“In this case, a young man was killed because Officer Potter was reckless," she said. "There rightfully should be some accountability.”

Chu said "the evidence is undisputed" that Potter didn't intend to use her firearm, and that made this case less serious than other recent killings by police officers. The judge said Potter's case is "distinguishable" from the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin last year for killing George Floyd, which led to a 22 1/2 year sentence, or Mohamed Noor's manslaughter conviction for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, which resulted in a five-year sentence.

“This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for 9 1/2 minutes as he gasped for air,” Chu said. “This is not a cop found guilty of manslaughter for intentionally drawing his firearm and shooting across his partner and killing an unarmed woman who approached his squad. This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.”

And Potter's need to make a split-second decision amid a "chaotic, tense and rapidly evolving” situation constitutes a compelling mitigating circumstance, the judge said.

“To those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter’s situation. As President Barack Obama once said, learning to stand in somebody else’s shoes, to see through their eyes, that’s how peace begins," the judge said.

"Officer Kimberly Potter was trying to do the right thing," Chu continued. “Of all the jobs in public service, police officers have the most difficult one. They must make snap decisions under tense, evolving and ever-changing circumstances. They risk their lives every single day in public service. Officer Potter made a mistake that ended tragically. She never intended to hurt anyone.”

On its face, it does not look good that a white woman got a break while Wright’s family and a Black officer — Noor — did not, said John Baker, a criminal justice studies professor at St. Cloud State University. Chu seemed more concerned about Potter than Wright and his family, he said, agreeing that Chu seemed to only pay lip service to the Wright family’s expressions of pain.

Baker didn’t know if Chu was trying to appease all sides on an extremely polarized issue, but said: “When you try to appease both sides, you appease nobody.”

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter speaks during a sentencing hearing Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, wipes away a tear as she speaks during the sentencing hearing of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her Taser and her handgun before shooting Wright during a traffic stop, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter speaks during a sentencing hearing Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black. (Court TV via AP, Pool)