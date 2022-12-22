Families seek answers on kin missing since fleeing Cuba

There is no official figure for those missing after leaving Cuba. The list compiled by families participating in the WhatsApp groups and shown to AP contains 135 names.

AP could not verify that the list was handed over to Bahamian authorities.

The effort by the families coincided with an official visit by Prime Minister Philip Davis of the Bahamas, who was received by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday night. The agenda for Davis’ visit was not released.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 6,182 Cubans attempting to reach the United States by sea were intercepted during the 12 months that ended Sept. 30. It said it has no specific information on deaths at sea, but that 22 migrants were found dead in the fiscal year 2022.

___

Associated Press writer Gisela Solomon in Miami contributed to this report.