Families of victims mark 10 years since Germanwings plane crashed in the French Alps

FILE - In this photo taken on March 31, 2015 and provided by the French Interior Ministry, French emergency rescue services work among the debris of the Germanwings passenger jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France. (Yves Malenfer/Ministere de l'Interieur, File)

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of victims' families will commemorate on Monday the 10th anniversary of the crash of Germanwings Flight 9525 in the French Alps, which killed all 150 people on board.

The plane departed in the morning of March 24, 2015, in Barcelona, Spain and was supposed to land a few hours later in Duesseldorf, Germany. But it never arrived because, investigators said, the plane was deliberately downed by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.

The victims included a group of 16 students and two teachers from a high school in the western German town of Haltern am See who were flying home from an exchange trip to Spain.

Also killed were two babies, a pair of acclaimed German opera singers and a member of an Argentine rock band, three generations of the same family, a vacationing mother and son, a recently married couple, people on business trips and others going home.

Memorial ceremonies are planned for 10:41 a.m. — the moment of the crash — at the German high school that lost so many students and also in the French village of Le Vernet, near the crash site in the mountains.

In Haltern, high school students will lay down white roses for the victims and the town's church bells will ring.

“There was hardly a family that wasn’t affected somewhere in their circle of friends or relatives," the high school’s principal, Christian Krahl, told German news agency dpa.

Many family members also traveled to Le Vernet. Lufthansa, which owned Germanwings, is inviting the victims' relatives every year to the village near the crash site and is expecting around 300 mourners to attend this year’s memorial service, dpa reported.

Commemorations are also planned at the airports in Düsseldorf and Barcelona. At Düsseldorf Airport, a book of condolences was available in the so-called Room of Silence for employees and travelers, dpa reported.

The crash shocked and caused disbelief when investigators revealed that co-pilot Lubitz locked the flight's captain out of the cockpit to deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside.

Lubitz had in the past suffered from depression, but authorities and his airline later deemed him fit to fly. In the months ahead of the crash, Lubitz suffered from sleeplessness and feared losing his vision, but he hid that from his employer.

“This state of shock, the deeply felt sympathy of all the residents for the families and the question of why this happened are still with us today,” Haltern Mayor Andreas Stegemann told dpa.

“The Germanwings crash is a permanent part of our town's history,” he said.

FILE - A man pays his respect to the Germanwings victims in Le Vernet, in the French Alps, Sept. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

FILE - A student who knew some of the German students involved in a crashed plane, reacts during a minute of silence in front of the council building in Llinars del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

FILE - Friends of the German students from the crashed plane attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the French Interior Ministry shows French emergency rescue services work among the debris of the Germanwings passenger jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 31, 2015. (Yves Malenfer/Ministere de l'Interieur via AP, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the French Interior Ministry shows French emergency rescue services work among the debris of the Germanwings passenger jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, April 3, 2015. (Yves Malenfer/Ministere de l'Interieur via AP, File)

FILE - A convoy of hearses drive along the highway in Duisburg, Germany, June 10, 2015, taking home 16 school children who died in the Germanwings plane crash over the French Alps. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, French President Francois Hollande, right, and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to the victims in front of the mountain where a Germanwings jetliner crashed on Tuesday, in Le Vernet, France, Wednesday, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File)

FILE - A school girl lights a candle in front of the Joseph-Koenig Gymnasium in Haltern, western Germany, March 24, 2015, after a Germanwings plane from Barcelona crashed on its way to Duesseldorf over the French alps. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE - Rescue workers work at the crash site after a Germanwings plane crashed over the French Alps near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, Monday, March 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, Pool, File)

