Families: 5th body found from capsized ship off Louisiana

Arlana Saddler, the youngest sister of missing worker Gregory Walcott, told The Associated Press that families were told during a Sunday night meeting with officials that a body had been found but not yet identified. Marion Cuyler, whose fiancee Chaz Morales was on the Seacor Power, told the AP via text about the meeting and that another body had been found.

Saddler said she's trying to be realistic about her brother's chances of survival.