False claims, new rules: Election Day arrives in the US

In Virginia, lawmakers last year expanded absentee voting permanently by no longer requiring an excuse. But a requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots that was waived last year is back, and officials have been working to contact voters who have been turning in ballots without them. Those voters will have until Friday to fix the issue or their ballots will not be counted.

In a few states, voters were encountering tighter voting rules because of laws enacted in states controlled politically by Republicans. Among them are Florida and Georgia, where voters face new ID requirements for using mail ballots.

Georgia Republicans are also keeping a close eye on heavily Democratic Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, for any voting problems that could justify a state takeover using a sweeping new election law. Fulton County elections director Rick Barron said polling places opened on time Tuesday morning and voting was going smoothly. There have been a couple minor equipment issues but technicians have been able to address those, he said.

Republicans have said their changes were needed to improve security and public confidence after the 2020 presidential election. They acted as former President Donald Trump continued his false claims that the election was stolen despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

These claims were rejected by judges and election officials of both parties who certified the results and Trump's own attorney general, who said federal law enforcement had not seen fraud "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

Voting rights groups said various hotlines would be available to assist voters who have questions or encounter problems at the polls or with their mail ballots. Damon Hewitt, whose group the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law leads the effort, said Tuesday presented an important test.

“It’s a test of voters to run the gauntlet, to figure out these new rules and restrictions," Hewitt said. "And frankly, it’s also a test of our democracy: How strong can it be, and are we willing to tolerate these efforts to make it harder for people to vote?”

Tuesday also will be an opportunity for election officials to educate voters about how the system works and counter the misinformation that still surrounds the 2020 presidential vote. False claims have led to harassment and even death threats against state and local election officials.

“We have to do more to combat it, get in front of it and frankly educate the public about the voting process,” said Amber McReynolds, former Denver elections clerk and CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute. “Because part of the reason that there is disinformation and it has been able to flow as it has, is that the vast majority of Americans don’t understand how the election process works.”

___

Izaguirre reported from Tallahassee, Florida. Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Caption Judges check in a voter at a polling site in the Wellington Webb Building as Election Day voting opens Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Miami Beach resident Scott Linder leaves with his dog, Mollie, after casting his ballot in the Miami General Municipal and Special Elections in Miami-Dade County at Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Caption A voter wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, steps from the voting booth after casting a ballot at a polling place in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Musicians from Mariachi America De Jesus Diaz perform for voters as they cast ballots at a polling site in the Wellington Webb Building as voting opens Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Election workers Sheila McDonough, left, and Kathleen Reid chat while waiting for voters at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Tens of thousands of Mainers requested absentee ballots for this week's election, suggesting a higher-than-usual vote in an off-year election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption A voter wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, steps from the voting booth after casting a ballot at a polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A sign reminds voters to keep their distance in the battle against COVID-19 as they cast ballots at a polling site in the Wellington Webb Building as voting opens Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption New York Attorney General Letitia James walks from the voting booth after casting her ballot at a school in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption Monica Rojas gets directions from a poll worker on her way to casting her ballot at Sabathani Community Center during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune

Caption A man carries placards outside a polling site in the Wellington Webb Building as voting opens Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski