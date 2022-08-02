False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning

Tuesday was the final day of voting in Arizona's primary, and the conspiracy theories surrounding the ballot-marking pens echoed the now infamous #SharpieGate controversy that erupted after the 2020 election.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sent the letter to Gail Golec, a candidate for county supervisor who made various social media posts on Tuesday urging supporters not to use the pens provided by election workers at polling places and to take them when they leave.