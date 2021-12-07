Fallon teams with Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays

She also asks who is going to do the song’s rap, which Fallon did in the demo. Grande texts Megan Thee Stallion, who replies, “Are you kidding me? Ariana and Jimmy, my two besties? Let’s do it.”

Fallon was shocked at how quickly things were moving for the song. “It was nothing a week ago,” he said. “And now the two biggest stars in the world are saying, ‘Let’s play and do a video.’”

Though the result was light-hearted and campy, the video shoot was tough because of everyone’s busy schedules. Fallon shot his scenes with Grande in Los Angeles, after he taped two episodes of “That’s My Jam,” including one with Grande and the rest of “The Voice” coaches. He then shot his scenes with Megan Thee Stallion in New York a few weeks later.

At a time when getting vaccinated for COVID-19 can be seen as a contentious issue, Fallon hopes people will see the song in the spirit it was created. “If we can get people to go get the booster or get the vaccine, that’d be amazing,” he said. “If not, hopefully it just makes people smile and have a good time.”

Fallon, who has long been a year-round fan of Christmas music, said the pandemic inspired him to generate some good cheer.

“That was kind of a wake-up call where you think, ‘Why not do as much as we can to make people happy?’” he said. “We forget about these things. And this is a great time to celebrate and get together.”