Falcons WR Batson arrested following altercation with police

The officer and Batson were taken to a local hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.

Batson faces multiple charges, which the statement did not detail. The investigation is ongoing.

The Falcons said in a statement that they were “aware” of the incident “and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies."

"We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Batson has spent the season on the Falcons' practice squad. He played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21 but has not appeared in a game with Atlanta. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

