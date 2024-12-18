Falcons' Cousins says he 'didn't forget how to play quarterback' after losing starting job to Penix

That conclusion was difficult for Cousins to hear from his coach during an unscheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

“It’s pro football, and it was a standard that I have for myself and the team has for me,” Cousins said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough.”

Penix is known for being unflappable.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to have to say anything for Mike to be calm,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “I mean, he is about as cool as they come.”

Even so, Penix acknowledged he'll feel different when he enters the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

“I was basically thinking about just leading up to it, running out of the tunnel,” Penix said. “I’m not going to lie, I’m going to be nervous running out of the tunnel, but it’s going to be different when I get out on the field. ... It’s a flip the switch, I’m going to be ready.”

In the past five games, the Falcons (7-7) went 1-4 as Cousins threw one touchdown pass with nine interceptions. After holding the NFC South lead at 6-3, the Falcons now need help from first-place Tampa Bay to win the division.

The Falcons are one game behind the Buccaneers. Atlanta holds the tiebreaker advantage if it finishes tied with Tampa Bay.

Cousins said he will support Penix, but he had a quick answer when asked if he believed he can still start in the NFL.

“I didn’t forget how to play quarterback,” Cousins said. “Certainly turnovers were not what you want, but I didn’t forget how to play.”

Cousins insisted health and confidence were not issues in his turnovers, but instead said he just needs to make better decisions.

The promotion of Penix to the starting role was not a one-week decision. The job belongs to Penix indefinitely.

“I don’t think anything’s ever permanent in the National Football League,” Morris said Wednesday. “But, you know, right now, Mike Penix is our quarterback and we’re going to back him and give him the utmost support he needs as we did Kirk when he was our starter.”

Penix said he was shopping with his girlfriend on Tuesday night when he received the call from Morris. He said that call was not about just one game.

“They told me I was going to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season,” Penix said. “... I'm super blessed to be on this team with this opportunity.”

If Cousins, 36, doesn't start another game for Atlanta, it would be a costly 14-game stint because he signed a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

Morris said Falcons owner Arthur Blank was “extremely supportive,” but the coach acknowledged the decision to bench Cousins has financial ramifications. Morris said those factors were outweighed by the drive for the team's first playoff appearance since 2017.

“Obviously it definitely has some financial implications for us and how you go about your process,” Morris said. “And that’s definitely one of the deals where we’re always going to make football decisions in order to win the football game. And that’s always going to be first and foremost.”

The Falcons have a short week of practice following Monday night's 15-9 win at Las Vegas that snapped a four-game losing streak. Cousins threw for 112 yards with his first TD pass in five games — and one interception. He leads the NFL with 16 interceptions.

Morris hopes Penix, the No. 8 overall pick out of Washington in this year's draft, can be the difference-maker in the close division race.

“We want to play better at quarterback,” Morris said. “And we felt like we got a chance to play a little bit better. And if we can go out there and play better at quarterback, who knows what can happen?”

Morris said Cousins was disappointed but was “an absolute professional” when told of the decision.

“He definitely expressed to me he’s going to be the best No. 2 quarterback in the National Football League,” Morris said.

Penix has appeared in only two games, completing 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP