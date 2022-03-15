Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin makes new bid to fight deportation

FILE — Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, April 25, 2019, in New York. Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, her lawyer said Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

caption arrowCaption
FILE — Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, April 25, 2019, in New York. Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, her lawyer said Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A lawyer says the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York is making a new bid to fight deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — Anna Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, a lawyer said Tuesday.

Sorokin, whose scheme inspired the recent Netflix series "Inventing Anna," was taken into U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody nearly a year ago. She remained jailed in New York's Hudson Valley on Tuesday, attorney Manny Arora said.

He said she filed papers Monday seeking to hold off being ejected from the country.

ICE on Tuesday said only that she remains in the agency's custody.

Sorokin, who was convicted in 2019 and spent more than three years behind bars, has since been challenging deportation. An appellate immigration judge last month declined to stop the 31-year-old German citizen from being removed.

Using the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin maneuvered her way into elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite with a $67 million (61 million euros) fortune overseas, according to prosecutors. She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors said Sorokin falsified records and lied to get banks to lend, luxury hotels to let her stay and well-heeled Manhattanites to cover plane tickets and other expenses for her, stealing $275,000 in all.

Her trial lawyer cast her as an ambitious entrepreneur who got in over her head financially and was simply buying time to pay her debts.

caption arrowCaption
FILE — Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, May 9, 2019. Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, her lawyer said Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

FILE — Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, May 9, 2019. Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, her lawyer said Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

caption arrowCaption
FILE — Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, May 9, 2019. Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, her lawyer said Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What would a Russian bond default mean?
2
'I will go back to help': Women head home to aid war effort
3
Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
4
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
5
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top