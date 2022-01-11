Factory farming dispute vexes Spain's coalition government

Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón told British newspaper The Guardian in an interview last month that intensive cattle production is “unsustainable,” damages the environment and produces poor quality produce.

“They find a village in a depopulated bit of Spain and put in 4,000, or 5,000 or 10,000 head of cattle,” Garzón was quoted as saying. “They pollute the soil, they pollute the water and then they export this poor-quality meat from these ill-treated animals.”