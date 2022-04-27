Shares of Facebook parent Meta soar despite growth slowdown

The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. That's down 21% from $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to $27.91 billion from $26.17 billion — the slowest growth rate in a decade for the online advertising powerhouse that generally reports sales growth in the double digits.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $28.28 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

“Meta’s ad business continues to face some very real challenges,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence. Facebook, of course, is no stranger to obstacles, but the iOS changes are the first direct threat to its ad business."

That's in addition to competition from TikTok and changes in how people use social media that threatens Meta's prospects.

In yet another sign that Meta is attempting to be more “TikTok-like,” Zuckerberg said during the call that users are starting to see “a lot of other interesting content” beyond posts from friends, family and accounts they follow on Facebook and Instagram as the platforms shift to AI-powered recommendations. In the past, users would only see posts from accounts they follow, but TikTok has shown that artificial intelligence can make for an effective recommendation engine that keeps people coming back for more.

Facebook had 1.96 billion daily active users on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year. While this is a positive sign following last quarter's dropoff, Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell pointed out that most of this growth came from outside the U.S. and Canada, which makes less money for the company.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $32, or more than 18%, to $207 in after-hours trading Wednesday. The stock has taken a hit this week amid news of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout and ended regular trading down 3.3% at $174.95.