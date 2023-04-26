Facebook parent Meta posts solid 1Q results, stock soars

Meta said it has "substantially completed" layoffs it first announced in 2022. It announced a second round of layoffs in March.

“Our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We’re also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision.”

For the current quarter, Meta said it expects revenue in the range of $29.5 billion to $32 billion, above analysts' expectations of $29.45 billion.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose more than 12% to $235.60 in after-hours trading.