Facebook parent Meta expands Illinois data center in DeKalb

Paul Borek, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, said more than 1,200 construction workers have been at work on the site — “a boon to Illinois."

DeKalb officials and the company also touted Meta's grant program available to schools or nonprofits where it runs data centers, which will launch in DeKalb County this fall.

The county's school district Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said it will create opportunities for local students.

"We look forward to the future as we transform from being known as an agricultural community to one of the leading technological centers in the nation and we look forward to our future endeavors," Garcia-Sanchez said.