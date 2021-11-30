Face masks again mandatory in England amid variant spread

Up until now, only people 40 years old or over and those deemed clinically vulnerable were eligible for the booster shot.

The change in advice means around 13 million more people will be eligible for the vaccine. So far, the U.K. has given around 17.8 million booster shots.

Johnson is expected to encourage more to take up the booster shots in a press conference later Tuesday.

Jenny Harries, who heads the U.K. Health Security Agency, said that while there was still uncertainty in understanding the omicron variant, officials hope that the expansion of the booster shot rollout will “to some extent counter the potential drop in vaccine effectiveness we might find with this variant.”

She also urged people to be cautious and reduce socializing over the festive season if possible.

