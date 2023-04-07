FAA says leaky faucets are a safety problem on Boeing 787s

The FAA described the extra inspections as a temporary measure while the manufacturer redesigns the faucet modules.

A Boeing spokesman said the redesign is complete and the company is working with its supplier and customers to determine when planes can be retrofitted with new parts.

Japanese aircraft parts maker Jamco says on its website that it is the exclusive provider of lavatories for all two-aisle Boeing jets such as the 787. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There will be a 45-day period for comments before the FAA proposal can become a final order.

The inspections would apply to 140 planes in U.S. fleets. Boeing calls the 787 the Dreamliner. It is a bigger plane than the 737 Max and is used extensively on long flights including international ones.

Dreamliner deliveries have been halted for several stretches during the past two years because of FAA concern over production flaws, although deliveries recently resumed after the latest stoppage.