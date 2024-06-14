FAA investigating how titanium parts with falsified records wound up in Boeing and Airbus planes

It will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration to decide whether any work needs to be done to planes that are already carrying passengers.

The FAA said it is “investigating the scope and impact of the issue.” The agency said Boeing reported the problem covering material from a distributor “who may have falsified or provided incorrect records.” The FAA did not name the distributor.

Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing planes and wings for Airbus jets, reported the falsified documents.

Boeing and Airbus declined to say how many planes were flying with parts made from the undocumented titanium.

The New York Times first reported the FAA investigation.