BreakingNews
14 members of motorcycle club indicted on racketeering scheme in Ohio, Kentucky

FAA investigating how titanium parts with falsified records wound up in Boeing and Airbus planes

Federal officials are investigating how parts made with titanium sold with falsified documentation wound up in Boeing and Airbus passenger jets
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

Federal regulators are investigating how parts made with titanium that was sold with falsified quality documentation wound up in Boeing and Airbus passenger jets that were built in recent years.

Boeing and Airbus said Friday that planes containing the parts are safe to fly, but Boeing said it was removing affected parts from planes that haven't been delivered yet to airline customers.

It will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration to decide whether any work needs to be done to planes that are already carrying passengers.

The FAA said it is “investigating the scope and impact of the issue.” The agency said Boeing reported the problem covering material from a distributor “who may have falsified or provided incorrect records.” The FAA did not name the distributor.

Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing planes and wings for Airbus jets, reported the falsified documents.

Boeing and Airbus declined to say how many planes were flying with parts made from the undocumented titanium.

The New York Times first reported the FAA investigation.

In Other News
1
Biden, Meloni meet on sidelines of G7 summit but one notable matter...
2
Microsoft delays controversial AI Recall feature on new Windows...
3
Report finds Colorado was built on $1.7 trillion of land expropriated...
4
Alex Jones’ assets to be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt
5
Tesla driver tells police he was using 'self-drive' system when his car...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top