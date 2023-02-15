FAA head defends safety of US air travel after close calls

Nolen said the incident is still under review by his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board, but he suggested that the fact the planes did not collide shows that the nation's airspace is safe.

“It is not what we would expect to have happened, but when we think about how we train both our controllers and our pilots, the system works as it is designed to avert what you say could have been a horrific outcome,” Nolen said.

Nolen pointed out that the U.S. has not had a fatal crash involving an airline plane since 2009. He said he will convene a meeting of a new safety review team to examine the U.S. airspace system and determine what steps are needed to maintain the safety record of recent years.

Nolen said the breakdown of the FAA alert system that began late on Jan. 10 and shut down air travel the next morning began when contractors updating the system accidentally deleted files, which also corrupted a backup system. He said there is now a delay in synchronizing the systems to avoid both the main and backup going down at the same time.

Nolen, a pilot and the former top safety official at FAA, has been acting administrator since the agency's last permanent leader stepped down in March 2022, midway through his five-year term. The nomination of President Joe Biden's choice for the job, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, has stalled amid questions over his thin aviation experience and involvement in a corruption investigation.

