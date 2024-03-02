F1 champion Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix amid Red Bull turmoil

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen eased to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix despite the turmoil surrounding his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen eased to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday despite the turmoil surrounding his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen started on pole position and was never seriously challenged on his way to a commanding one-two win for Red Bull ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was third for Ferrari after fighting hard with teammate Charles Leclerc.

At the start of the longest-ever F1 season at 24 races, Verstappen already shows signs of repeating his near-perfect record from 2023, when the Dutch driver won 19 of 22 races on his way to a third straight title.

Saturday was the eighth win in a row for Verstappen going back to September last year. He set an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins last season.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Many of those killed or wounded in Gaza stampede for aid were shot by...
2
US military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency...
3
A New Jersey city that limited street parking hasn’t had a traffic...
4
How US airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza can help and why the...
5
Navalny's mother brings flowers to his grave a day after thousands...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top