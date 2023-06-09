Extremists attack beachside hotel in Somalia's capital as al-Shabab claims responsibility

“I heard the sound of gunshots which came from the beach direction and followed by the huge sound of an explosion.” He said that he escaped and saw damaged vehicles along the street.

Mulki Osman also says he and his friends “instantly fled for cover” in the restaurant when they heard explosions and gunfire shortly before 8 p.m.

“Some of my friends are still stuck inside the hotel, but the security officers managed to rescue me. I hope they stay safe,” he said.

Lido Beach is one of Mogadishu's most popular areas and is busy on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy the weekend by visiting local coffee shops and ice cream parlors.