Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

Police twice confronted him but he kept on posting. In 2017, they arrested him at Auckland Airport. He was headed for Syria, authorities say, presumably to join the Islamic State insurgency. Police searches found he had a hunting knife and some banned propaganda material, and he was later released on bail. In 2018, he bought another knife, and police found two Islamic State videos.

The man spent the next three years in jail after pleading guilty to various crimes and for breaching bail. On new charges in May, a jury found the man guilty on two counts of possessing objectionable videos, both of which showed Islamic State group imagery, including the group’s flag and a man in a black balaclava holding a semi-automatic weapon.

However, the videos didn’t show violent murders like some Islamic State videos and weren’t classified as the worst kind of illicit material. High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as religious hymns sung in Arabic. She said the videos described obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for God’s cause.

A court report warned the man had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk. It described him as harboring extreme attitudes, living an isolated lifestyle, and having a sense of entitlement.

But the judge decided to release the man, sentencing him to a year’s supervision at an Auckland mosque, where a leader had confirmed his willingness to help and support the man on his release.

The judge said she rejected arguments the man had simply stumbled on the videos and was trying to improve his Arabic. She said an aggravating factor was that he was on bail for earlier, similar offenses and had tried to delete his internet browser history.

Fitzgerald noted the extreme concerns of police, saying she didn’t know if they were right, but “I sincerely hope they are not.”

The judge also banned the man from owning any devices that could access the internet, unless approved in writing by a probation officer, and ordered that he provide access to any social media accounts he held.

“I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high,” the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.”

Two months later, the man took a train from the Auckland mosque where he was living to the Countdown supermarket in the suburb of Glen Eden, tailed at a distance by police. Then he unleashed an attack that shocked a nation.

Caption Armed police stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference following the Auckland supermarket terror attack at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

Caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answer questions during a press conference following the Auckland supermarket terror attack at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

Caption Police forensic staff stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3 after he entered the supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption A police officer gestures to a customer to leave outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.vNew Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered the supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Police forensic staff stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Armed police patrol outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Armed police stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Police stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Police forensic staff walk outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption A police officer photographs a car outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3 after he entered the supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption Police inspect a vehicle outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3 after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs) Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answer questions during a press conference following the Auckland supermarket terror attack at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

Caption New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answers questions during a press conference following the Auckland supermarket terror attack at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell