Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

“A suicide car bomber with heavy explosives plotted by the terrorist group al-Shabab has targeted the Mogadishu police commissioner,” police spokesman Sadiq Adam Ali said. “They hit the vehicle of the Mogadishu police commissioner."

It was the second such large explosion in the city this month. A blast targeting a teashop killed at least 10 people last week.

Last month, a suicide bomb attack at a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 15 people.

This version corrects the police spokesman's first name to Sadiq, not Said.

Medical workers carry the body of a civilian who was killed in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted the city's police commissioner in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 10, 2021. At least nine people are dead and others wounded after the large explosion, a health official at the Medina hospital said, noting that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded brought there. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Security forces and civilians stand near the wreckage after a suicide car bomb attack that targeted the city's police commissioner in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Security forces and civilians gather near the wreckage after a suicide car bomb attack that targeted the city's police commissioner in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)