springfield-news-sun logo
X

Explosive souvenir in rucksack prompts German airport alert

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport Thursday with a mortar shell in his rucksack

BERLIN (AP) — A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport Thursday with a live mortar shell in his rucksack.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check, prompting an immediate lockdown of parts of the airport.

The man told police that he had found the shell during a hiking trip in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists were able to safely remove the live ammunition and destroy it.

The man is likely to face criminal charges for breaching aviation safety and explosives laws, and will have to pay for the cost of the police operation. It was unclear whether the operators of Munich airport, Germany's second biggest, will also sue the man for damages, dpa reported.

In Other News
1
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
2
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'
3
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge
4
Hungarian LGBT activist among Time's 100 most influential
5
Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top