springfield-news-sun logo
X

Explosive detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister's home

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
A bomb has detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister's home in the eastern Bekaa valley

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister's home on Thursday in the eastern Bekaa valley.

The press office of caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said in a statement that the explosive wrapped in electrical wires was detonated in his garden outside his home in the village of Taraya.

The statement did not report any casualties or further details.

Hamieh's spokesperson did not immediately reply to The Associated Press' inquiry about the incident.

Security forces are currently investigating the matter.

Crime rates are usually higher in the eastern Bekaa valley than in other parts of Lebanon. Violent crime has soared across the crisis-hit country as it continues to suffer from an economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

In Other News
1
Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported
2
European Central Bank set to join US Fed in jumbo rate hikes
3
U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine
4
Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique
5
Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top