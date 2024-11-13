Explosions outside Brazil's Supreme Court leave 1 dead, force justices to evacuate

A police statement had earlier said that an artifact exploded outside the court. Local firefighters confirmed that one man died at the scene, but did not identify him.

Local media reported that the blasts took place with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

The incident took place in Brasilia's Three Powers Plaza, an area where Brazil’s main government buildings, including the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace, are located.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blasts, spokesman José Chrispiniano said.

Police blocked all access to the area and the presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace.

Brazil’s federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive.

The Supreme Court in recent years has become a target for threats by far-right groups and supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro due to its crackdown on the spread of false information. In particular, Justice Alexandre de Moraes has been a focus for their ire.

Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil’s Congress, but it apparently did not cause damages.

