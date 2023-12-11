Explosions heard in Kyiv in possible air attack; no word on damage or casualties

A series of loud explosions has occurred in Ukraine’s capital followed by air raid sirens

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of loud explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital early Monday followed by air raid sirens.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the explosions, but they sounded like air defense units firing into the sky.

Kyiv is routinely targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Just over two weeks ago, Kyiv came under what Ukrainian officials said was the most intense drone attack since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against the capital, of which 74 were destroyed by air defenses.

The explosions Monday occurred just after 4 a.m. as the city was under its nightly curfew. There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties.

In Other News
1
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for...
2
Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years
3
Voter turnout plunges below 30% in Hong Kong election after rules shut...
4
Over 300 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar arrive in Indonesia's Aceh...
5
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fracture in right index finger, status...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top