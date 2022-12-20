BreakingNews
JUST IN: 3M says it will stop PFAS-product manufacturing
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
An explosion on a section of Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia has killed three people but hasn't affected export supplies, officials said

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said.

The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. Regional authorities said that three repair workers were killed and one was injured by the explosion that sent a huge plume of burning gas high into the air.

The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine on its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the EU nations.

Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it will take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion. The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant said that volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies have continued on parallel links.

In Other News
1
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, continuing a weak patch
2
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
3
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer loan violations
4
GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral
5
In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top