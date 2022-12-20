Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. Regional authorities said that three repair workers were killed and one was injured by the explosion that sent a huge plume of burning gas high into the air.

The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine on its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the EU nations.