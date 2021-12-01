Explosion of WWII bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station. The construction site run by Germany's national railway is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany's busiest, were suspended.

Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.