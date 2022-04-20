Explosion hits marketplace in northeast Nigeria; 6 killed

No group has claimed responsibility for the violence in Taraba which is next to Adamawa State, one of the areas worst hit by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria.

The West African nation continues to grapple with a 10-year-old insurgency by Islamic extremist rebels in the northeast. More than 35,000 have died and millions have been displaced by the violence, according to the U.N. Development Program. Boko Haram and a splinter group, Islamic State in West Africa Province, are fighting to establish strict Shariah law.

Nigerian security forces are often outnumbered and outgunned by the armed groups in the volatile northeast, say security analysts.

The militants in Nigeria's northeast often explode bombs at marketplaces in remote communities in violence that has largely centered on Borno state and the Lake Chad region in the last year.

In addition to the extremist rebellion in the northeast, Nigeria is also beset by growing violence from rebels in the northwest.