Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens; 3 hurt

Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following an explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following an explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

Nation & World
1 hour ago
An explosion has left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office building while shattering nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday.

Fire department officials said a 77-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. Two others received medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 meters from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Firefighters were using aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings. As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately clear.

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following a explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following a explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following a explosion in central Athens, about 200 meters far from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus . An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens.(AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

Credit: Derek Gatopoulos

In Other News
1
Global shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements
2
Rights group says Lebanese staffer targeted with NSO spyware
3
Tsitsipas advances in Australia; Collins, Swiatek into semis
4
S. Korea tests new virus steps as infections reach new high
5
China's Olympics COVID measures test residents' patience
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top